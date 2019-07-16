Pack a jacket before you go; wet weather is here

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Conditions today are expected to be slightly cooler and a bit breezy. Most areas will also see some isolated rain showers. Possible thunderstorms in the northern mountains this afternoon.

Temperatures today will hover around the upper 70s. A high of 78 degrees in Spokane.

Mostly clear this evening with an overnight low of 58 degrees.

Temperatures are below average. This trend will continue for the rest of the work week. Conditions are expected to heat up and dry out by the weekend. Possible upper 80s and low 90s in the forecast.