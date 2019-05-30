PAC-12 bowl schedule announced

San Francisco - On Wednesday, PAC-12 announced the bowl game schedule for the 2019 football season. After WSU's four consecutive bowl appearances, a bowl game is an expectation for the 2019 Cougars. Here are the oppurtunites the Cougars have in the upcoming bowl season:

Las Vegas Bowl: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada -12/21 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

WSU is yet to make an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. The bowl game pits sixth best PAC-12 team against a Mountain West team.

Holiday Bowl: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California – 12/27 5 p.m. on FS1

WSU made back to back appearance in the Holiday Bowl in 2016-2017. Unfortunately both games resulted in blowout losses for the Cougs. The Holiday Bowl gets the third pick of PAC-12 and Big Ten schools.

Cheez-It Bowl: Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona – 12/27 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Originally the Copper Bowl, in which the Cougs defeated the Utah Utes in 1992, Pheonix's bowl game has undergone many name changes throughout its history. Today it features the PAC 12 #7 versus the Big 12 #6.

Redbox Bowl: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California – 12/30 1 p.m. on FOX

If the Cougs don't make the PAC-12 championship, they still have a chance to play at Levi's stadium for the Redbox Bowl, which features a matchup between the PAC-12's #4 and the Big Ten.

Sun Bowl: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas – 11 a.m. on CBS

WSU is undefeated in the Sun Bowl, first beating the Purdue Boilermakers 33-27 in 2001, and more recently beating the Miami Hurricanes 20-14 in 2015. The bowl matchup features the #5 PAC-12 team and an ACC team.

Alamo Bowl: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas – 12/31 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

WSU had success in San Antonio last bowl season, defeating the #24 Iowa State Cyclones 28-26. In order to return, WSU has to be the second best team in the PAC-12. They would play the #2 team in the Big 12.

Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California – 1/1 1 p.m. on ESPN

The Granddaddy of them all. The Cougars have competed in four Rose Bowl games, but have yet to win one. Their last appearance came in 2003 when #7 WSU took on #8 Oklahoma. WSU lost 34-14. A PAC-12 championship pits WSU against the #1 in the Big Ten, to compete for the chance to hoist the Rose Bowl trophy for the first time in program history.



