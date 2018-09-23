Owning a pit bull in Yakima is legal for the first time since 1987

COPYRIGHT 2018 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.

YAKIMA, Wash. - Owning a pit bull in Yakima is legal for the first time in over 30 years as of Sunday Sept. 23.

The Yakima City Council decided to repeal a city ordnance from 1987, which banned people from owning pit bull terriers, bull dogs, American Staffordshire terriers and any mix of these breeds within city limits.

The City adopted the ordinance after three separate pit bull attacks that occurred earlier that year.

While citizens have been arguing on both sides of the ban for years, there was mounting pressure to lift the ban when the Yakima Humane Society threatened to cut ties with the city and pull its animal control services if the ban was not lifted.

The council voted 5-2 to repeal the ban on Aug. 21.