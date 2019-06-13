Owner of Revolver Bar accused of strangling girlfriend now in police custody

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE (6/13/2019): According to police, Romeo C. Villaro has been taken into custody. No further information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/12/2019): A man accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend is wanted by Spokane Police.

According to a release, Romeo C. Villaro is wanted on second-degree assault and domestic violence charges stemming from an incident on Monday night.

Police said there has been a significant pattern of abuse on the victim and Villaro has a history of numerous domestic violence-related arrests and incidents. Police also said Villaro has an arrest for weapons violations and other crimes.

Villaro is a convicted felon and police have been advised he may have armed himself and collected a significant amount of cash before fleeing prior to police's arrival.

Villaro is the owner of the Revolver Bar in the Garland District. He is believed to be driving one of the following vehicles:

• A white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1/2 ton crew cab short box. The truck has black rims, tinted windows, three white window decals, a revolver sticker, Darth Vader sticker and Washington state sticker. The license plate number is WA C06875D

• A White 2010 Cadillac CTS 4DR with license plate number WA ANR4046

Anyone with information about Villaro's whereabouts should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

