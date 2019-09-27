Overturned semi trailer removed, eastbound I-90 back open near Fishtrap
FISHTRAP, Wash. - A semi towing dual trailers lost a rear trailer along I-90 near Fishtrap early Friday morning.
The rear trailer turned on its side in the eastbound lanes. Washington State Patrol Troopers said it fully blocked one lane and part of a second lane for the majority of the morning. All lanes reopened just before 9:00 a.m.
#UPDATE: Crews are making progress on getting the trailer off its side. Right lane still closed until further notice. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/3fKhlvN5V0— Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) September 27, 2019
WSP said the driver was not injured.
