Overturned semi trailer removed, eastbound I-90 back open near Fishtrap

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

FISHTRAP, Wash. - A semi towing dual trailers lost a rear trailer along I-90 near Fishtrap early Friday morning.

The rear trailer turned on its side in the eastbound lanes. Washington State Patrol Troopers said it fully blocked one lane and part of a second lane for the majority of the morning. All lanes reopened just before 9:00 a.m.

#UPDATE: Crews are making progress on getting the trailer off its side. Right lane still closed until further notice. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/3fKhlvN5V0 — Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) September 27, 2019

WSP said the driver was not injured.