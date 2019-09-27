News

Overturned semi trailer removed, eastbound I-90 back open near Fishtrap

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 05:56 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:56 AM PDT

FISHTRAP, Wash. - A semi towing dual trailers lost a rear trailer along I-90 near Fishtrap early Friday morning. 

The rear trailer turned on its side in the eastbound lanes. Washington State Patrol Troopers said it fully blocked one lane and part of a second lane for the majority of the morning. All lanes reopened just before 9:00 a.m. 

 

WSP said the driver was not injured. 

