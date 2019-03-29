Overcoming obstacles: Spokane woman finally earns yellow belt in taekwondo

SPOKANE, Wash. - Joy Moody had been working toward earning her yellow belt in taekwondo for months and months.

Her relentless pursuit is even more impressive when you learn Moody was diagnosed with down syndrome and a heart defect when she was born.

On Wednesday, she finally earned her yellow belt at the Northeast Youth Center class.

Her determination, humor, and spirit will inspire you. That's why she was the focus of KXLY 4's Miracle Monday segment last year. You can watch that again here.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.