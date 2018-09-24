Over a hundred veterans depart Spokane International Airport on honor flight
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than a hundred veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War gathered at Spokane International Airport on Monday morning to depart on an honor flight to the nation's capital.
"To us, getting to go back and see the memorials made up for us means an awful lot," said John Slaughter, a veteran.
For many, it was an opportunity that they wouldn't have had otherwise.
Inland Northwest Honor Flight, has sent more than 1,500 veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge to those flying. The organization is funded entirely by donations.
The organization is holding their next fundraiser on October 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mirabeau Park Hotel in Spokane Valley. More information can be found below in their Facebook post about the event.
Some of the veterans donned their uniforms from the wars. Many though lived vicariously.
"I wish I could still get in my uniform, I'm twice the size I was when I served," joked Slaughter.
Even from the beginning of the trip, veterans were reliving old memories and sharing stories.
"I was in the navy and did two trips to Vietnam. We would drop off marines," said Nate Thompson. "I know those marines were scared. I realized a lot of them knew they wouldn't come back as they had gone out there. They'd come back in body bags. That was tough."
The trip lasts two days. Veterans will return on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to welcome the veterans home at the airport.
If you would like to learn more about Inland Northwest Honor Flight, please visit their website.
