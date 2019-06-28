Over 7.5 million people now live in Washington state

Unsplash

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Over 7.5 million people call Washington state home.

According to an annual estimate prepared by the Washington Office of Financial Management, an estimated 7,545,400 reside in the Evergreen State, as of April 1 of this year.

The OFM said population growth continues across the state. In the past year, the state has added 118,000 people; a 1.6 percent increase.

Migration continues to be the primary driver behind the growth, according to the OFM. From 2018 to 2019, net mirgration (people moving in minus people moving out) to Washington totaled 90,100; up by 3,300 the previous year. Net migration accounted for 76 percent of the state's population growth, with natural increase (births minus deaths) responsible for the other 24 percent.

The OFM said population growth remains concentrated in the five largest metropolitan counties -- Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane.

The top 10 cities for population growth, in descending order, are Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Spokane, Kennewick, Redmond, Vancouver, Kirkland, Pasco and Bellingham. Seattle's population increased by 16,900 people for a total of 747,300.

In total, Washington's population has grown by 821,000 people since the most recent decennial census in April 2010.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.