Over 600 students absent from Ferris HS following reported online threats

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:48 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:49 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 600 students were absent from class at Ferris High School on Monday. 

Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Brian Coddington said 610 students were absent, which is up compared to the 344 who were absent the previous Monday. 

The high number of absences comes a day after Spokane Police launched an investigation into online threats that reportedly targeted the school and some of its students. 

A robocall went out to parents Sunday night notifying them of the alleged threats. The recording also said that safety is of the utmost importance to the district. 

Additional officers were stationed around the school on Monday as a precaution. 

Police told 4 News Now there is no probable cause to arrest anyone in connection with the reported threats. 

