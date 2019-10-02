Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities has repaired a power outage in Spokane.

There are outages in the

Spokane area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates. — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) October 2, 2019

According to their outage map, over 3,000 customers in Hillyard were affected by this outage. The estimated restoration time was at 3:30 p.m., but they managed to resolve the issue before 3.

You can check the Avista outage map here.