Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities has repaired a power outage in Spokane.
There are outages in the— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) October 2, 2019
Spokane area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates.
According to their outage map, over 3,000 customers in Hillyard were affected by this outage. The estimated restoration time was at 3:30 p.m., but they managed to resolve the issue before 3.
You can check the Avista outage map here.
