Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 01:01 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:04 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities has repaired a power outage in Spokane.

According to their outage map, over 3,000 customers in Hillyard were affected by this outage. The estimated restoration time was at 3:30 p.m., but they managed to resolve the issue before 3.

You can check the Avista outage map here.

