Over 2,300 Inland Power customers without power in Stevens, Spokane counties
STEVENS CO., Wash. - Over 2,300 Inland Power customers lost power early Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the utility company.
The majority of customers affected are in Stevens County, but there are a handful in Spokane County.
⚠️Outage Alert (7:35 p.m.) Our TumTum substation is down, resulting in power outages in the area. Crews are onsite working quickly & safely to determine the cause & fix the issue. Stay tuned for more information. Be sure to call 877-668-8243 to report an outage in your area. pic.twitter.com/YXuWBSNqu1— Inland Power (@InlandPower) October 10, 2019
Inland Power said the outage stems from the TumTum substation, which also had problems on Wednesday following the snowstorm.
Crews responded to the site and began work to determine what caused the power, as well as a fix.
