Over 2,300 Inland Power customers without power in Stevens, Spokane counties

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 08:18 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

STEVENS CO., Wash. - Over 2,300 Inland Power customers lost power early Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the utility company. 

The majority of customers affected are in Stevens County, but there are a handful in Spokane County.

 

 

 

Inland Power said the outage stems from the TumTum substation, which also had problems on Wednesday following the snowstorm. 

Crews responded to the site and began work to determine what caused the power, as well as a fix. 

