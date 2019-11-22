Over 100 eagles spotted in Coeur d'Alene as migration season continues

Cheryl Hogan

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Over 100 eagles have been spotted as in Coeur d'Alene so far this season.

According to the latest viewing counts, 105 adults and 6 juveniles were spotted on November 20. Just a week before, 82 adults and 13 juveniles were recorded.

From November to February, migrating bald eagles make their way to Lake Coeur d'Alene to feed on kokanee salmon.

The Bureau of Land Management encourages people to come and watch the birds, which can be best seen from Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.

If you really want to go all out, check out the eagle watching cruise from Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises. The two-hour trip will take bird watchers across Lake Coeur d'Alene to experience nature's finest in the winter months.

