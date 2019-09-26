Power restored to Inland Power customers in Newman Lake area
SPOKANE CO., Wash. - Power has been restored to over 1,100 Inland Power customers in the Newman Lake.
Those customers lost power around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Power was restored at 12:10 p.m.
Repair crews responded to the scene, but have not determined a cause of the outage.
⚠️Outage Alert: (10:45 a.m.) We have an outage impacting 1,122 members in eastern Spokane County. Crews are onsite. Power restoration is estimated to be 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0Hq6I5Ua2a— Inland Power (@InlandPower) September 26, 2019
Previous Story
WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation