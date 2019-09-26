News

Power restored to Inland Power customers in Newman Lake area

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:59 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:25 PM PDT

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - Power has been restored to over 1,100 Inland Power customers in the Newman Lake. 

Those customers lost power around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Power was restored at 12:10 p.m. 

Repair crews responded to the scene, but have not determined a cause of the outage. 

 

