Power restored to Inland Power customers in Newman Lake area

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - Power has been restored to over 1,100 Inland Power customers in the Newman Lake.

Those customers lost power around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Power was restored at 12:10 p.m.

Repair crews responded to the scene, but have not determined a cause of the outage.