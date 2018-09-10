Osburn Police threatened, nearby schools no longer on lockdown

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

OSBURN, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office responded to the City of Osburn to assist the Osburn Police Department regarding a threat made to law enforcement Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, Silver Hills and Wallace Junior/Senior High School were placed on lockdown but have since been advised that the lockdown is no longer needed.

The Osburn Police Department is the primary investigating agency for this matter and may release more information at a later date.