Osburn Police threatened, nearby schools no longer on lockdown
OSBURN, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office responded to the City of Osburn to assist the Osburn Police Department regarding a threat made to law enforcement Monday morning.
As a precautionary measure, Silver Hills and Wallace Junior/Senior High School were placed on lockdown but have since been advised that the lockdown is no longer needed.
The Osburn Police Department is the primary investigating agency for this matter and may release more information at a later date.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- DICK's Sporting Goods hiring for new Spokane store
- Report: Permanent rides not recommended for Riverfront Park
- Urban Libraries Council recognizes Spokane Public Library for library innovation
- Logan Neighborhood home invasion suspect to appear in court
- Second Harvest to light the Stacks orange for Hunger Action Month
- Apple picking season underway at Green Bluff