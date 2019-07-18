Orofino man charged with sexually abusing a minor

Orofino Police Department Nickolas Berna of Orofino is facing a felony charge of sexually abusing a minor.

OROFINO, Idaho - A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Orofino Police Department on charges of sexually abusing a minor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nickolas A. Berna of Orofino last week. He was arrested at his home without incident. He faces a felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.

Berna is currently being held in the Clearwater County Jail with a bond amount of $10,000. The case is still under investigation.