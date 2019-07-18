Orofino man charged with sexually abusing a minor
OROFINO, Idaho - A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Orofino Police Department on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
An arrest warrant was issued for Nickolas A. Berna of Orofino last week. He was arrested at his home without incident. He faces a felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.
Berna is currently being held in the Clearwater County Jail with a bond amount of $10,000. The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Visiting veteran calls for support for soldiers still suffering from Agent Orange
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Man wanted in connection with deadly assault found in Montana
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Plane crashes in Nevada, Spokane pilot arrested for operating aircraft under the influence
- Visiting veteran calls for support for soldiers still suffering from Agent Orange
- Man wanted in connection with deadly assault found in Montana
- Spokane police looking for suspicious man with knife
- SPS school board postpones $459 million budget vote
- Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old boy