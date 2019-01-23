BREAKING NEWS

Oregon man sentenced for sexually assaulting horse

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 01:10 PM PST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 01:10 PM PST

HILLSBORO, Ore. - An Oregon man will spent almost two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a horse.

Kenneth Duyck was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

He was convicted after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They learned that a stable owner had a horse in her barn had been sexually assaulted.

The woman’s daughter, a veterninarian, conducted an examination of the horse and “took samples of fluid found inside the animal.”

Duyck was the suspect in the case and was found sleeping inside a stolen car in the parking lot of a local Walmart store.

Duyck agreed to a DNA sample. The sample matched the fluid found inside the horse.

In addition to the 20-month prison sentence, Duyck was sentenced to two years’ post-prison supervision and complete sex offender and mental health treatment plans.

