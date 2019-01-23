Oregon man sentenced for sexually assaulting horse
HILLSBORO, Ore. - An Oregon man will spent almost two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a horse.
Kenneth Duyck was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
He was convicted after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They learned that a stable owner had a horse in her barn had been sexually assaulted.
The woman’s daughter, a veterninarian, conducted an examination of the horse and “took samples of fluid found inside the animal.”
Duyck was the suspect in the case and was found sleeping inside a stolen car in the parking lot of a local Walmart store.
Duyck agreed to a DNA sample. The sample matched the fluid found inside the horse.
In addition to the 20-month prison sentence, Duyck was sentenced to two years’ post-prison supervision and complete sex offender and mental health treatment plans.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Restraining order recently filed preventing homicide suspect from seeing child, ex-boyfriend
- Police respond to fight at Ferris High School
- Firefighters shovel walkway for elderly patient
- Made in the Northwest: The Rocketeer Pack
- Suspect arrested in east Spokane homicide
- Spokane Labor Council holding Stop the Shutdown rally Friday