One woman hospitalized, dog killed in Spokane Valley fire

Spokane Valley Fire Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Twitter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department units rescued a woman from a duplex fire in the Spokane Valley Saturday morning.

Units responded to reports of a structure fire in the 4200 block of N. Avalon around 10:30 a.m. Responding units saw smoke coming from a one-story small duplex, and called for more units.

Firefighters entered the duplex and found a resident in her bedroom, and brought her to safety.

The 64-year-old woman had called 911 to report the fire, but was unable to escape due to the heat and smoke.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and later to Seattle, for treatment.

Her pet German Shepard did not survive the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the kitchen area.

The fire began in the kitchen. The cause of fire is under investigation. The total damage is estimated to be at least $25,000.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department is reminding residents to keep doors closed, in order to slow down the spread of smoke and fire, and that working smoke alarms save lives.