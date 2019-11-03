One person seriously hurt in crash near Moran Prairie Grange
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Moran Prairie Grange Saturday night.
It happened at 61st and Palouse Highway around 5 p.m., according to Spokane County Fire District 8. The fire department said one person was in critical condition. The other person involved had minor injuries.
The crash did temporarily impact traffic. Roads have been reopened in the area, according to officials. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
11/2/19 5 pm @SCFD8 & @IAFFLocal29 handled a rescue response for a vehicle into multiple other vehicles. Moran Prairie Grange 61st/Palouse Hwy. Firefighter/Medics triaged patients, 1 critical and 1 minor injury.— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 3, 2019
All roads are open. @SpokaneSheriff investigating pic.twitter.com/QqOJkzLv50
