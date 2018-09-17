One person killed in Walla Walla police shooting Sunday night
WALLA WALLA, Washington - Walla Walla police officers shot and killed someone who was holding a gun last night.
Officers with the Walla Walla Police Dept. responded to help someone who was armed and suicidal around 7:15 Sunday night.
They found the person in a car on the 1400 block of W. Pine. He/she tried to drive away, but stopped the car on Myra Road after a short pursuit.
The person then got out of the car, holding the gun. Police say he/she refused their commands.
Three officers shot at the person, “in response to a perceived threat” according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Officials did not release the name of the person who was killed, or say if it was a man or a woman.
The three officers involved are now on administrative leave, per department policy.
The Tri-Cities Metro Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the situation.
More information will be released at 11:00 a.m. today.
