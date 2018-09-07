One person hospitalized following shooting in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. - A shooting in downtown Ephrata Thursday night left one person hospitalized.
Ephrata City Administrator Wes Crago says the shooting occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A single victim was transported to the Columbia Basin Hospital and is now in stable condition, per Crago.
Both the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Ephrata Police Department are investigating the shooting.
No one is in custody at this time.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Woman seriously injured after shooting near Garfield Elementary
- Power outage leaves hundreds in the dark
- 12-year prison sentence for Spokane Valley mother who killed daughter
- Business owners celebrate re-opening of Monroe Street
- Spokane County Jail starts new opioid withdrawal program
- Girl raises 20k for Moses Lake Police Department K9 program