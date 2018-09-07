News

One person hospitalized following shooting in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. - A shooting in downtown Ephrata Thursday night left one person hospitalized.

Ephrata City Administrator Wes Crago says the shooting occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A single victim was transported to the Columbia Basin Hospital and is now in stable condition, per Crago. 

Both the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Ephrata Police Department are investigating the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

