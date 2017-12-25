One person arrested after drive-by shooting near Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - One man was arrested after reports of a drive-by shooting in the Lakeview area of Soap Lake Sunday morning.

According to a release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 8:00 Sunday morning, on the 140 block of Adrian Avenue. No one was injured.

Later in the morning, authorities pulled over a vehicle with three people in it, one was a minor. Reports detail that the vehicle had bullet holes in the side of it and there were bullet fragments in the car. Officials say security footage of the Lakeview area where the shooting happened shows the same vehicle driving through the area Sunday morning just before the shooting was reported.

A passenger in the car, Scott Lopez, 25, of Yakima, was arrested for providing false information and for outstanding Grant County misdemeanor warrants. The minor was released to parents and the other occupant was also released, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.