Tonasket man killed in rollover crash on SR 155 north of Nesepelem
OKANOGAN CO., Wash. - A 43-year-old Tonasket man was killed in a one-car rollover on State Route 155 about eight miles north of Nespelem on Friday.
The highway was completely blocked for several hours. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the road reopened just before 3 p.m.
Bryant said the man was wearing a seatbelt. It is unclear what caused the crash.
