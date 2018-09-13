One in four Washingtonians is obese

A just released reports show Americans are still getting fatter.

The new study shows obesity rates rose across the country in 2017.

According to the annual report "The State of Obesity," West Virginia has the highest obesity rate in the country at 38%.

Washington state has nothing to brag about, though. It falls right about in the middle of all states.

“It’s still concerning that (Washington state's) rate is 28 percent,” says John Auerbach, CEO of "Trust of America's Health," the group that issued this week’s report.

Auerbach says states with higher numbers of low income residents, did worse.

“When people don’t have access to healthy, affordable food, or to safe and accessible places to exercise, the obesity rates are higher,” Auerbach says.

He also says Washington state has invested in public health campaigns aimed at obesity, but that there's obviously a lot more work to do.

The bright spots in the report point to policies and programs that have made it easier to eat well and exercise. For example, the obesity rate among children enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program declined between 2011 and 2014.