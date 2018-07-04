One dead, two seriously injured after raft overturns on Spokane River Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Colorado grandma died in a tragic rafting accident on Tuesday afternoon. The woman, along with 11 others were thrown into the Spokane River, near the Bowl and Pitcher in Riverside State Park when their raft hit something and flipped.

The woman who died drifted nearly 3/4 of a mile down the river before being rescued by Good Samaritans, who attempted to perform lifesaving measures.

Two others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

"I think it is going to be a tough holiday for this family, for all the rescuers and for everyone in Spokane coalescing around these victims," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, "because this is a terrible event."

He says the company running the family raft trip was based out of Montana. Preliminarily it appeared they had taken all the right safety steps. All on board were wearing life jackets and drysuits.

For others going out on the river, he says this time of year it is unpredictable and very cold.