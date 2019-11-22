Okanogan Co. man charged with murdering wife, lighting her body on fire

Department of Corrections Lance Bowers is accused of killing and lighting Angela Bowers' body on fire in Tonasket .

TONASKET, Wash. - Authorities in Okanogan County have filed murder charges in the case of a woman whose body was found burned in a car fire last June.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has filed first-degree murder and second-degree arson charges against 37-year-old Lance R. Bowers in the death of his wife Angela M. Bowers.

On June 3, firefighters extinguished a car fire on Frosty Creek Road and discovered human remains in the trunk of the vehicle.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office contacted Bowers. At the time, he presented a firearm and was shot by deputies.

Bowers was then airlifted to Central Washington Hospital and treated for his injuries. He was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and has been in custody while authorities conduct their investigation.

At first, authorities were unable to identify the victim because the body was so badly burned. The Okanogan County Coroner's Office ordered an autopsy be conducted, but the results were still inconclusive.

DNA evidence was then sent to the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory. The coroner was able to identify the victim as Angela Bowers, who has also been listed as a missing person since June 17.

Based on this evidence, the Sheriff's Office determined that Bowers be given additional charges. He is now being held on $1.5 million bond.