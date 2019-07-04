Okanogan Co. deputies deemed justified in shooting of homicide suspect

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. - Two Okanogan County deputies were deemed justified in their shooting of a 37-year-old man on June 3.

On Wednesday, an Okanogan County Prosecutor said actions taken by Sergeant Everett and Deputy Holloway were justified and no charges will be filed.

Just before 7 p.m. on June 3, the two deputies were involved in a non-fatality shooting. They were called to the Aeneas Valley Store near Tonasket for reports of a vehicle fire.

Firefighters discovered a body in the trunk of the vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s office. An investigation indicated an adult man was seen leaving the car fire around 4:30 p.m.

Information from citizens led the deputies to the vicinity of the Aeneas Valley Store where they confronted the suspect. The suspect was armed with a firearm and did not comply with orders, according to the OKSO.

Both Everett and Holloway fired their weapons and the suspect, Lance R. Bowers, was shot. Deputies gave Bowers first aid and Lifeline was called in to assist with treating his injuries.

Bowers was taken to the hospital via Lifeflight. He was treated and later released to law enforcement. Bowers was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail on a weapons charge. On June 4, he was transferred to the Okanogan County Jail.

Bowers’ case is now a homicide investigation.

Now that the deputy-involved shooting investigation is complete, Everett and Holloway will return to full work status.



