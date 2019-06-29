Officials warn fireworks illegal in Lewiston

Lewiston Police Department

LEWISTON, Idaho - The 4th of July is upon us and the Lewiston Police Department is reminding everyone that all aerial fireworks are illegal within city limits.

"A good rule of thumb when it comes to fireworks is that if it goes up or blows up it's illegal," said Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd.

To help lower the risk of fires, the Lewiston Fire Department suggests keeping a fire extinguisher or garden hose easily accessible. You can also reduce the spread of fires by keeping grass and vegetation maintained around your home.

Anyone cited with a firework violation is subject to paying a $999 fine and can spend up to six months in jail.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.