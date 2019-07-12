8 officers involved in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department identified the eight officers involved in a shooting on the Fourth of July.
According to a release, the officers were:
- Justin Bangs - 12 years with CDAPD
- Jacob Brazle - 2 years with CDAPD
- Kyle Cannon - 5 years with CDAPD
- Matthew Edward - 2 years with CDAPD
- Ryan Germain - 2.5 years with CDAPD
- Nathan Herbig - 2 years with CDAPD
- Jacob Proctor - 4 years with CDAPD
- Casey Ziegler - 2.5 years with CDAPD
Police Chief Lee White said the officers listed above shot Tyler Rambo, the suspect in an earlier shooting that took place near Independence Point shortly after the fireworks show on the Fourth of July.
At a press conference last Friday, White said Rambo was shot at least 10 times after the officers gave him more than 15 commands to drop his gun.
Authorities have not given an update on Rambo's condition for several days, but he was last listed in critical condition.
No officers or bystanders were injured in either shooting that night. More than 40,000 people were in City Park at the time.
RELATED: Police officers involved in Thursday's shooting taken off patrol during internal investigation
As standard police protocol, the eight officers involved in the shooting are now off their regular duties while they are being evaluated. CDAPD wants to reassure the community that the officers are on reassignment, not on leave. The officers are still working, just not out and about in their normal roles.
The police department told 4 News Now on Monday the changes are only internal. The community can expect nothing different from their local law enforcement.
The Idaho State Police and Region 1 Critical Incident Taskforce continue to investigate the incident.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane's historic Garland Theater up for sale
- SCRAPS reaches full capacity, reduces adoption fees through the weekend
- Missing 13-year-old boy found safe at north Spokane Walmart
- District court judge sides with Spokane Tribe in casino lawsuits
- Local businesses show support for teen facing neurological disorder
- Local organizations to protest migrant detention camps Friday night