8 officers involved in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting identified

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department identified the eight officers involved in a shooting on the Fourth of July.

According to a release, the officers were:

Justin Bangs - 12 years with CDAPD

Jacob Brazle - 2 years with CDAPD

Kyle Cannon - 5 years with CDAPD

Matthew Edward - 2 years with CDAPD

Ryan Germain - 2.5 years with CDAPD

Nathan Herbig - 2 years with CDAPD

Jacob Proctor - 4 years with CDAPD

Casey Ziegler - 2.5 years with CDAPD

Police Chief Lee White said the officers listed above shot Tyler Rambo, the suspect in an earlier shooting that took place near Independence Point shortly after the fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

At a press conference last Friday, White said Rambo was shot at least 10 times after the officers gave him more than 15 commands to drop his gun.

Authorities have not given an update on Rambo's condition for several days, but he was last listed in critical condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured in either shooting that night. More than 40,000 people were in City Park at the time.

RELATED: Police officers involved in Thursday's shooting taken off patrol during internal investigation

As standard police protocol, the eight officers involved in the shooting are now off their regular duties while they are being evaluated. CDAPD wants to reassure the community that the officers are on reassignment, not on leave. The officers are still working, just not out and about in their normal roles.

The police department told 4 News Now on Monday the changes are only internal. The community can expect nothing different from their local law enforcement.

The Idaho State Police and Region 1 Critical Incident Taskforce continue to investigate the incident.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.