NWS: Light snowfall expected Sunday, more coming this week

Posted: Dec 01, 2019 11:03 AM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:03 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow and wintry weather is coming to the Inland Northwest, just in time for the first days of December.

The National Weather Service (NWS) sent out a press release detailing the weather conditions – Sunday will bring light snowfall, less than an inch. Over the course of the week, unsettled weather will move in around Spokane.

They urge caution when driving, as there is a potential for the roads to refreeze, as well as the snowfall to make them slick.

According to the NWS, you can expect snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, however, they expect a wet storm system to begin, bringing more snow to the mountains – and rain everywhere else.

