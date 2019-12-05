Numerica Skate Ribbon hosting 'College Night' every week
SPOKANE, Wash. - College students, rejoice – every Thursday is ‘College Night' at the Numerica Skate Ribbon.
From 5 p.m. until close, students get free skate rentals with a showing of their Student ID, meaning they will only have to pay for admissions.
The deal extends from December through February, save for December 19 and 26.
If that was not enticing enough, students will also enter a raffle for a chance to win lift tickets to 49 Degrees North, with additional mountain discounts!
For more information, check out the Riverfront Park event page here.
