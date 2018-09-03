News

NPCSO looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

Posted: Sep 03, 2018

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office would like assistance from the community in locating a Non-Compliant Sex Offender with a current arrest warrant.

Michael Stephen Dranichak is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Please call the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-898-6426 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

