NPCSO looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office would like assistance from the community in locating a Non-Compliant Sex Offender with a current arrest warrant.
Michael Stephen Dranichak is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
Please call the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-898-6426 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
