Northwest Regional Fiddle Contest is this weekend

Spokane Valley - Spokane's largest fiddle competition is this weekend.

The Northwest Regional Fiddle Contest kicks off with a jam session tonight and goes through Saturday and Sunday. This year marks the 50th annual contest that will feature some of the nation's top fiddlers in all age groups, including itty bitty kids! Each contestant will perform a hoe-down, a waltz and a third tune of their choice and be judged by a panel in a separate room. The fun kicks off at 6pm tonight with a jam session at Round Table Pizza, 15402 E Sprague Avenue. For the full schedule, more information, and tickets, click here.