Northern Quest fireworks show cut short out of caution

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Fourth of July fireworks show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino was cut short out of caution.

According to the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, reports of fire from the fireworks prompted the decision.

The Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority released the following statement about the show:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with the Fire Marshal, Northern Quest ended the 4th of July fireworks show early. Northern Quest is in the process of investigating the reports of fire and cannot comment during an active investigation. At Northern Quest Resort & Casino, we take guest and team member safety very seriously. Thank you to eeryone who came out to celebrate this holiday with us."

4 News Now has reached out to the Airway Heights Fire Department about the reported fires, but has not received comment back.

The show was the first fireworks show at the resort and casino in 20 years. They promised it would be the largest and longest show in the area.

