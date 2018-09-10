News

North Spokane corridor open house tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. - You're invited to come learn about the latest developments of the US 395 North Spokane Corridor mainline project at an open house hosted by the Dept. of Transportation tonight.

DOT staff will be there to answer questions about the project and the final Children of the Sun Trail alignment.

It Monday, Sept. 10 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center, located at 4001 N. Cook St.

More details here. 

