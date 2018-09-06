North Monroe Street reopens
SPOKANE, Wash. - You can now drive the entire stretch of North Monroe Street.
The City of Spokane held a ceremony Thursday morning that marked the end of months of construction along the North Monroe Corridor.
The controversial project, which started in April, slimmed down five lanes to three, created wider on-street parking, added new pedestrian lighting and bumpouts at intersections to reduce crossing distances.
Another party to celebrate the reopening is Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
