North Idaho residents raise money to keep friendly steer out of slaughter house

SPOKANE, Wash. - A thousand-pound steer named Carlos charmed North Idaho residents so much, they raised enough money to keep him out of the slaughter house.

Neighbors of Bill Guy’s Farm in West Post Falls raised $11,000 to purchase the well-known steer following a “Save Carlos” campaign.

Campaign Organizer Alisha Kreissig says that 4-year-old Carlos comes when called, enjoys being patted and loves apples, lettuce and, most of all, the grass clippings from lawns.

“I think the biggest takeaway is what human kindness can do to even tame a steer you know like he wouldn’t be this way if they didn’t take care of him like that so he’s special,” said Kreissig.

Carlos will remain living at Guy’s Farm as part of the deal with additional money from the “Save Carlos” fund paying for hay for Carlos.