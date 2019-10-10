News

North Idaho customers may have a hard time getting 4 News Now signal through Friday

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

4 News Now viewers in North Idaho may have a hard time getting our signal through Friday. 

Idaho Public Television is changing channels in Coeur d'Alene and has reduced the power of all Spokane stations' translators. This was done to protect tower workers during the switch, but will not last long. 

The project is slated to be finished by Friday. Everything should return back to normal then. 

In the meantime, you can watch 4 News Now broadcasts through our online livestream. Click here to watch. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS