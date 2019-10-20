Non-profit collects blankets for veterans in need at annual 'Warming Spokane'

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local non-profit collected blankets and jackets for veterans in need on Saturday.

Free Handyman for Disabled Vets matches disabled veterans in need of repairs with local handy-people, said Corrie Jo Anderson, a volunteer with the organization.

The non-profit works closely with the Veteran’s Thrift Store, which allows veterans in need to shop for free. In return, all proceeds from the store go toward keeping Free Handyman for Disabled Vets afloat.

Warming Spokane was the organization’s first annual event.

Not only did it collect jackets and blankets for veterans in need, it also collected them for Spokane's warming shelters.

"I think people in Spokane are pretty good at taking care of what they can with the homeless and the people who need stuff. We're just an outlet here that we're right in the trenches with it, and we see it every day," said Kevin Oxley, the organizer of the event and director of Free Handyman for Disabled Vets.

The organizer wants to be able to give away some jackets and blankets to veterans in need this winter. They’ll also give them away to other shelters and charities in Spokane. They’ll be collecting until 5 today! #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Z4WALJtdE4 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) October 19, 2019

The non-profit collected jackets and blankets at the Veterans Thrift Store until 5 p.m.