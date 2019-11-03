No one injured in Spokane Valley apartment complex fire

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - No one was injured in a fire that sparked at a Spokane Valley apartment complex Saturday night, according to firefighters on scene.

It sparked around 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Farr Road. Appleway is still blocked near the complex. Firefighters said six units were damaged on the second and third floors.

This is a developing situation.