No one injured in Spokane Valley apartment complex fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - No one was injured in a fire that sparked at a Spokane Valley apartment complex Saturday night, according to firefighters on scene.
It sparked around 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Farr Road. Appleway is still blocked near the complex. Firefighters said six units were damaged on the second and third floors.
This is a developing situation.
