No one hurt in multiple car crash in Spokane Valley, traffic back-up now clear
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A multiple car crash that caused a long traffic back-up through Spokane Valley Tuesday morning is now clear.
The scene was blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 near the Sprague Ave exit beginning around 7:20 a.m. The back-up was clear by 8:30.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was hurt in the crash.
Heavy rain across the region is something to be aware of as you head out the door this morning.
