No one hurt in multiple car crash in Spokane Valley, traffic back-up now clear

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 07:24 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:36 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A multiple car crash that caused a long traffic back-up through Spokane Valley Tuesday morning is now clear. 

The scene was blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 near the Sprague Ave exit beginning around 7:20 a.m. The back-up was clear by 8:30. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was hurt in the crash. 

