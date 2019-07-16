No one hurt in multiple car crash in Spokane Valley, traffic back-up now clear

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A multiple car crash that caused a long traffic back-up through Spokane Valley Tuesday morning is now clear.

The scene was blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 near the Sprague Ave exit beginning around 7:20 a.m. The back-up was clear by 8:30.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was hurt in the crash.

