News

No more rain in the forecast, but cloudy weather is coming

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 07:35 PM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:35 PM PST

No more rain in the forecast, but cloudy weather is coming

SPOKANE, Wash. - More mild temperatures should continue through the rest of the week.

Friday and Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with a slight chance for rain on Sunday. The Air Stagnation Advisory has been extended through Friday.

Above average temps all week long, which sounds fantastic, quite frankly. We'll dip down just a few degrees for tomorrow and Thursday, but we'll head back into the 50's as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS