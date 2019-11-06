No more rain in the forecast, but cloudy weather is coming

SPOKANE, Wash. - More mild temperatures should continue through the rest of the week.

Friday and Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with a slight chance for rain on Sunday. The Air Stagnation Advisory has been extended through Friday.

Above average temps all week long, which sounds fantastic, quite frankly. We'll dip down just a few degrees for tomorrow and Thursday, but we'll head back into the 50's as we head into the weekend.