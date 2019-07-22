No more clipping! Box Tops launches new mobile app

Screenshot: BoxTops4Education.com Box Tops for Education.

Are you tired of keeping track of all those Box Tops clippings? Well, now you don’t have to because… there’s an app for that!

Box Tops are found on a variety of products and help raise money for education. Each is worth 10 cents.

Up until now, families have had to clip them off their cereal and granola bar boxes, then physically turn them in to get money for their school.

Now, Box Tops are going mobile. You can scan your store receipt with the new app, which will then identify participating products and instantly add cash to your school's earnings online.

Traditional Box Tops clips are being phased out of production, but may continue to be found on products. You can still clip them and send them to school, but eventually the program will become digital-only. Participating brands are changing their packaging to a new label.

Box Tops launched in 1996 and has raised over $913 million for education.

Click here to download the app on iPhones and here for Androids.