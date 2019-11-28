News

No-Li Brewhouse's Frost Fest is back for another year

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is getting frostier and that means NoLi's Frost Fest is coming up. 

The annual beer festival is set for December 21 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the brewery. 

Beer lovers will be able to enjoy hazy IPAs, hard seltzers and the new Hooptown Hopped Up Golden Ale. 

Only 200 tickets will be sold for this year's events. They will cost $30 each and go on sale December 2 at 9 a.m. Each ticket includes five, four-ounce pours, a Frost Fest pint glass, a Frost Fest sweatshirt, crowler and patch beanie. 

