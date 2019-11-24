No-Li Brewhouse donating $12,000 for the 12 Days of Christmas

Spokane Indians Baseball Club Photo courtesy of: Spokane Indians Baseball Club

SPOKANE, Wash. - No-Li Brewhouse is celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas a bit differently this year.

Beginning December 1, No-Li will be donating $12,000 to a dozen local charities, meaning $1,000 for each organization.

To help with this, their 19.2 oz. crowlers will go directly to funding the donations – every one you buy helps out.