No-Li Brewhouse donating $12,000 for the 12 Days of Christmas

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 11:16 AM PST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:16 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - No-Li Brewhouse is celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas a bit differently this year.

Beginning December 1, No-Li will be donating $12,000 to a dozen local charities, meaning $1,000 for each organization.

To help with this, their 19.2 oz. crowlers will go directly to funding the donations – every one you buy helps out.

