News

No-Li Brewhouse awards 4 News Now anchor Robyn Nance, Teen & Kid Closet with $1K donation

By:

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 07:47 PM PST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 08:02 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 12 Days of Christmas giving wrapped up at No-Li Brewhouse on Thursday. 

The brewhouse has awarded $1,000 to a non-profit each day for the past 11 days. 

On its final day, one of those donations was awarded to 4 News Now’s very own Robyn Nance and her partners at Teen & Kid Closet.  

“Each day of the 12 Days of Christmas, we recognized one of those full-out nonprofits that kind of reached into the underside of Spokane and lifted it up and one of those special people? Robyn Nance and Teen [& Kid] Closet,” said John Bryant, one of the owners of No-Li Brewhouse.  

Nance and members of the non-profit recently returned from Washington D.C., where they received a congressional award for their work clothing children in need.  

READ: Teen & Kid Closet, 4 News Now anchor Robyn Nance honored with congressional award

“No-Li is amazing. What they do for us as an organization and- really- for the whole community, they just step up time and time again and just give back,” said Nance. “It’s really what I feel like the heart of Spokane is all about.” 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS