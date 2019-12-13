No-Li Brewhouse awards 4 News Now anchor Robyn Nance, Teen & Kid Closet with $1K donation

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 12 Days of Christmas giving wrapped up at No-Li Brewhouse on Thursday.

The brewhouse has awarded $1,000 to a non-profit each day for the past 11 days.

On its final day, one of those donations was awarded to 4 News Now’s very own Robyn Nance and her partners at Teen & Kid Closet.

“Each day of the 12 Days of Christmas, we recognized one of those full-out nonprofits that kind of reached into the underside of Spokane and lifted it up and one of those special people? Robyn Nance and Teen [& Kid] Closet,” said John Bryant, one of the owners of No-Li Brewhouse.

Nance and members of the non-profit recently returned from Washington D.C., where they received a congressional award for their work clothing children in need.

“No-Li is amazing. What they do for us as an organization and- really- for the whole community, they just step up time and time again and just give back,” said Nance. “It’s really what I feel like the heart of Spokane is all about.”