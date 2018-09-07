No criminal charges filed against SPD officer, SCSO deputy involved in March shooting

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined Friday that Spokane County deputy Sam Palmer and Spokane Police officer Scott Hice were justified in their use of lethal force against Ronald J. Acre in March.

The two were attempting to serve Acre with a civil eviction notice at the Agnes Kehoe Place Apartments on N. Regal Street at 10:30 a.m. on March 12 of this year.

Upon arriving at the apartment with the eviction notice, Palmer spoke to the manager and learned information about Acre. There had been some concern because Acre had previously made threats to other tenants at his apartment complex. Palmer was advised by the manager that Acre had indicated if he was cornered, he would do what he had to do.

After officers conferred in the hallway, Palmer knocked several times on Acre's door but there was no answer. Eviction notices were plastered all over the door. A key provided by management was given to Palmer who entered the apartment. Officers found Acre seated on a couch across the room. Acre told officers they had to leave and they should contact their supervisors and also contact the federal government.

Officers decided they would have to go "hands on" to remove Acre from the apartment. At that time, Acre placed both of his hands under a blanket on the couch and retrieved a rifle. The officers retreated and ordered Acre to put the gun down and show his hands, which he did not comply with. Deputy Plamer and Officer Hice drew their service weapons and fired several times at Acre before he eventually let go of the rifle and showed his hands.

Acre was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was successfully treated for gunshot wounds.

Under these circumstances, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined it was reasonable for Deputy Palmer and Officer Hice to use deadly force. There is no indication either acted out of malice or lacked good faith belief in the correctness of their actions. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the two.