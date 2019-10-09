Nine Mile Schools canceled due to power outages
SPOKANE, Wash - Wednesday's snow storm forced the Nine Mile Falls School District to cancel classes.
The district was originally set to be delayed two hours, but power outages in Stevens County forced administrators to completely cancel class.
Spokane Public Schools canceled school completely Wednesday because of blocked roads and outages, primarily in south Spokane.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
City of Spokane
Next Story
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
- Kids home from school? Here's a few ideas of what to do today
- Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge
- Mother returns frozen beef her son stole from Soap Lake restaurant, police say
- House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions
- Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight