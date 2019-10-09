News

Nine Mile Schools canceled due to power outages

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 05:44 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:45 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash - Wednesday's snow storm forced the Nine Mile Falls School District to cancel classes. 

The district was originally set to be delayed two hours, but power outages in Stevens County forced administrators to completely cancel class. 

Spokane Public Schools canceled school completely Wednesday because of blocked roads and outages, primarily in south Spokane.

