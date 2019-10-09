Nine Mile Schools canceled due to power outages

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash - Wednesday's snow storm forced the Nine Mile Falls School District to cancel classes.

The district was originally set to be delayed two hours, but power outages in Stevens County forced administrators to completely cancel class.

Spokane Public Schools canceled school completely Wednesday because of blocked roads and outages, primarily in south Spokane.