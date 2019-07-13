Nigel Williams-Goss signs 3-year deal with Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Nigel Williams-Goss is returning to the Utah Jazz on a three year contract, according to SLC Dunk.
The former Zag was drafted by the Utah Jazz, with the 55th overall pick in 2017. Now, after two years, he's signing with the team.
The deal is reportedly a three-year, $2 million dollar contract.
He spent the last two seasons playing overseas, in Serbia, and last season in Greece where he averaged 10 points and 4.4 assists per game.
