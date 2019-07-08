NHL Seattle's website hints at a new possible team name

Yifan Ding/NHLI via Getty Images

SEATTLE, Wash. - On Friday the NHL's new Seattle franchise updated their website, revealing the new color scheme for their upcoming team.

New site, who dis?



Our @NHLdotcom page is officially up & running!



Check it out → https://t.co/w8tIOxENcV pic.twitter.com/g7OIP2u9KA — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) June 5, 2019

Instead of the typical blues and greens common in Seattle's professional sports team, the franchise will don a unique color - salmon pink.

The color scheme further supports the likelihood of the team name being the Seattle Sockeyes. The sockeye salmon is one of five species of salmon found in the Pacific Northwest, and the ownership group registered the trademark for the Seattle Sockeyes back in January 2018.

While the colors work well with the proposed name, the Sockeyes are just one of 13 team names trademarked by the new franchise's ownership group. The full list includes:

Cougars

Eagles

Emeralds

Firebirds

Kraken

Rainiers

Renegades

Sea Lions

Seals

Sockeyes

Totems

Whales

Vegas even set the odds for each team name:

Bovada odds on names for Seattle NHL franchise, comes from registered domains from lawyer working with Seattle group. pic.twitter.com/hEjUAqF1cH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2018



Other names thrown around but not trademarked include the Metropolitans and Steelheads. The Metropolitans were Seattle's franchise who became the first American team to win the Stanley Cup back in 1917. However, these team names are both unlikely due to trademarks owned by the NHL's Metropolitan division in the Eastern Conference, as well as the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

The NHL Seattle ownership group said they would potentially announce their name in the fall of 2019. They will also announce their ticket prices and seat selection for the new arena at the Seattle Center.

