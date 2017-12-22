News

Nez Perce officials search for missing man

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 02:58 PM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 05:02 PM PST

LAPWAI, Idaho - Nez Perce Tribal Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man after receiving a call that he needed help.

Both agencies were dispatched to the area of Champion Lane, Lapwai, ID on Wednesday around 11 p.m. The caller said 41-year-old Daniel Rosario Montanez needed help but when the police arrived, Montanez was not in the area.

Both agencies as well as Nez Perce County Search and Rescue are currently searching the area. If you have seen Mr. Montanez, you are asked to call 911.

He is believed to be shirtless and without any shoes.
    

